‘Thamma’ song ‘Poison Baby’: Malaika Arora, Rashmika Mandanna stun with their killer moves

Malaika Arora and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with their electrifying steps in the music video of Thamma song Poison Baby, dropped by the makers on Monday.

Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, the horror comedy is set to hit screens this Diwali.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dance number shows Malaika dancing to the trippy beats of the song in a club surrounded by other dancers. Soon after, Ayushmann’s character enters the scene with Rashmika. As he keeps a close eye on her, she spots a glass of red wine and downs it in a single gulp. Moments later, Rashmika’s character joins Malaika on stage, matching her moves in an energetic dance sequence.

Poison Baby is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar. The song is composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Fans are in awe of Malaika and Rashmika’s killer moves in the music video.

“Malaika Arora is pure fire on screen! Just like fine wine, she only gets better with time. Whenever she takes the screen, she owns it. Nobody can replace her in item numbers,” wrote an X user.

“Malaika is so pretty yaar... She forgot to age,” a fan commented on YouTube.

Heaping praise on Rashmika, a fan tweeted, “She's not just gorgeous, she's a powerhouse. She is setting the beat on fire. #PoisonBaby is the ultimate dance track.”

Some viewers, however, were quick to criticise Rashmika for her performance in the music video. “Rashmika has mastered the art of looking unconvincing in everything,” they wrote.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann), who finds himself transformed into a vampire after a fateful encounter with Yakshasan in the forest. He forms an unexpected bond with Tadaka, a fellow vampire. However, their relationship soon comes under strain when Tadaka insists that they belong to different worlds and cannot stay together.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Produced by Amar Kaushik, Thamma is slated to hit theatres on October 21.

Thamma serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024).