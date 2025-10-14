‘Lokah: Chapter 1’ becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide

Superhero movie Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra has become the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the global box office, the makers announced on Monday.

“Only gratitude,” production house Wayfarer Films wrote on X, sharing a special poster of the film with the words ‘300 crore GBOC’ written across it.

The film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has amassed an impressive collection of Rs 301.98 crore at the global box office, as per trade reports.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Everyone who stood behind, beside and in front of the camera, and everyone who filled the theatres… We made history. Beyond grateful.”

In the film, Kalyani plays the secret superhero Chandra, who is also a yakshi — a mythological vampire-like being from Malayalam folklore.

Lokah is the first Malayalam film to achieve this feat. It also recently became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

It has beaten Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan’s Rs 265.5 crore lifetime collection, Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Manjummel Boys’ Rs 240 crore haul and Mohanlal and Prakash Varma’s Thudarum with its Rs 234.5 crore collection.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film introduced the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema, played by Kalyani, who navigates a modern world filled with folklore elements.

The cast also includes Premalu actor Naslen as Sunny, Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

The second instalment of Lokah is currently in the works.