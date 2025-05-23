Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta’s ‘Sasurbari Zindabad’ to return to theatres this month

SVF has announced the 25th anniversary re-release of Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta’s Sasurbari Zindabad, a film that played a significant role in shaping Bengali commercial cinema in the early 2000s. The production house has unveiled a commemorative poster ahead of the film’s return to theatres on May 30.

Directed by Haranath Chakraborty and released in 2000, Sasurbari Zindabad blended romance and melodrama in a way that struck a chord with audiences at the time. It also marked the beginning of the long-standing on-screen collaboration between Prosenjit and Rituparna, whose pairing gained popularity with this film.

Expressing excitement about the re-release, Prosenjit said, “Sasurbari Zindabad was more than just a film — it was a turning point in Bengali commercial cinema. To see it return to theatres after 25 years is emotional and thrilling. It marked the beginning of an unforgettable journey for Rituparna and me as a screen pair, and I hope a new generation discovers its magic."

“This film changed my life. The love it received and the connection it built with the audience was truly special. Watching Sasurbari Zindabad come alive again on the big screen is like revisiting a beautiful chapter of Bengali cinema — one filled with colour, romance, and soul,” Rituparna Sengupta added.

A remake of the Hindi film Jamai Raja, Sasurbari Zindabad revolves around Somu (Prosenjit), a motor mechanic, who secretly marries Rupa (Rituparna), the daughter of a wealthy businessman. However, Rupa’s mother (played by Anamika Saha) refuses to accept their union and arranges a wedding with her earlier match again. On the wedding day, Somu makes a dramatic return to claim his place in Rupa’s life.

Ranjit Mallick, Subhashish Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury played key roles in the film.