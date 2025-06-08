Playdates to yacht adventures: Priyanka Chopra’s May photodump is dedicated to little Malti’s summer moments

Priyanka Chopra Sunday shared her May moments on Instagram and the photodump was filled with playdates with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, yacht rides and quality family time.

The first picture shows Priyanka engrossed in a fun conversation with her husband Nick Jonas during a serene Yacht ride while she holds Malti in her arms.

In another photo, Priyanka poses for the lens with her family and friends on a yacht.

Another photo shows Malti enjoying her playtime with her little group of friends. In another snap, Malti is seen fiddling with a makeup palette and trying to get a makeover on her own. She also paints her fingernails in one of the images.

Malti also enjoyed an indolent stroll on the streets perched on Nick’s shoulders. Besides enjoying her summer with her parents, Malti was spotted spending time with her uncle Joe Jonas as well.

Priyanka’s post came a day after Nick’s ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, admitted in a podcast that she is still “into” him. However, she acknowledged the present and said, “He's married with children. We're all moving on. Everything is good in the world.”

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated for almost a year back in 2006. The couple got back together again for a short period in 2009. After her breakup with Nick, Miley began dating actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple got married in 2018 but separated two years later.

Nick tied the knot with Priyanka in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy back in 2021.