Priyanka Chopra steals the show as MI6 agent in action-packed ‘Heads of State’ trailer

Priyanka Chopra steals the show as MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the final trailer of action-comedy film Heads of State, which features John Cena as US President and Idris Elba as UK Prime Minister.

Priyanka’s Noel embarks on a mission to protect the US President and the UK Prime Minister while uncovering a global conspiracy in the film, shows the wacky trailer dropped on Wednesday.

The two-minute-46-second-long trailer features a hilarious voiceover by director Ilya Naishuller, who takes viewers through the plot of the film and a twist at the end. In the video, Priyanka is seen trying to protect Cena and Elba’s characters after they were attacked mid-air and left stranded in a dense forest. Despite their personal rivalry, Cena and Elba’s ‘heads of state’ must team up to save the world from a global conspiracy.

Fans couldn’t stop raving about action sequences featuring Priyanka. She gets shot in the chest in one of the sequences but survives, thanks to her bullet-proof vest, and slides under a truck while wielding a gun.

“Happy to see Priyanka Chopra being one of the main leads of this movie: Heads of State! It's going to be a big hit for Priyanka Chopra,” a fan wrote on X. “Noel Bisset is a potential MOTHER y'all,” another fan commented.

Heaping praise on Priyanka, an X user wrote, “Global Icon #PriyankaChopra looks kickass in this world of action and politics. #HeadsOfState trailer two enhances excitement.”

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query. The film is slated to hit Prime Video on July 2.