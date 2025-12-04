Priyanka Chopra steals a kiss with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers’ handprint ceremony in LA’s TCL Chinese Theatre

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole a kiss and congratulated her husband, American pop singer Nick Jonas, who, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, cemented their handprints and footprints at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to mark their 20 years in music.

On Thursday, Priyanka, who also attended the event, penned a long note congratulating Nick for achieving a new milestone. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was also among the attendees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a set of the ceremony pictures featuring Jonas Brothers.

The 43-year-old actress added, “Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood, was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always including me and honouring me. Here’s to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations @jonasbrothers. So well deserved and so early in your careers. We’re all so proud of you.”

At the ceremony, the actress-producer dazzled in a white gown.

Priyanka and Nick met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party event in 2017. After a year of whirlwind romance, the couple got married on 1 December, 2018, in a lavish three-day wedding in Jodhpur.

Four years later, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka will be next seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.