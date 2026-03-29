Snowy getaway to Oscars glam: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra share March moments

Actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan bid farewell to March looking back at their happy moments with family.
Kareena shared pictures of her snowy getaway in France with husband Saif Ali Khan. A photo shows Kareena posing in her skiing outfit.
Clad in a white shirt and denims, the Crew actress posed for a mirror selfie.
In another picture, Saif posed outside a skiing institute.
A selfie shows Kareena sporting quirky black shades on her trip.
Priyanka shared a candid picture with daughter Malti.
The Citadel actress’s March highlights included the Dior Autumn Winter 2026-2027 show.
Priyanka shared a selfie with husband Nick Jonas.
Nick drove a car with Malti seated on his lap.
Priyanka posed for a picture with musicians Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin.
The Bluff actress shared a selfie from the 98th Academy Awards with Nick. She attended the Oscars as a presenter this year.
Priyanka posed for a sun-kissed picture with her friends outside a Milan eatery.