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photo-article-logo Sunday, 29 March 2026

Snowy getaway to Oscars glam: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra share March moments

The photos also feature Saif Ali Khan and Nick Jonas

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.03.26, 06:28 PM

Actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan bid farewell to March looking back at their happy moments with family.  

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Kareena shared pictures of her snowy getaway in France with husband Saif Ali Khan. A photo shows Kareena posing in her skiing outfit.  

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Clad in a white shirt and denims, the Crew actress posed for a mirror selfie.  

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In another picture, Saif posed outside a skiing institute.  

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A selfie shows Kareena sporting quirky black shades on her trip.  

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Priyanka shared a candid picture with daughter Malti.  

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The Citadel actress’s March highlights included the Dior Autumn Winter 2026-2027 show.  

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Priyanka shared a selfie with husband Nick Jonas.  

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Nick drove a car with Malti seated on his lap.  

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Priyanka posed for a picture with musicians Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin. 

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The Bluff actress shared a selfie from the 98th Academy Awards with Nick. She attended the Oscars as a presenter this year.  

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Priyanka posed for a sun-kissed picture with her friends outside a Milan eatery.

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas Kareena Kapoor Khan
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