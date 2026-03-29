Snowy getaway to Oscars glam: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra share March moments

Actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan bid farewell to March looking back at their happy moments with family.

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Kareena shared pictures of her snowy getaway in France with husband Saif Ali Khan. A photo shows Kareena posing in her skiing outfit.

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Clad in a white shirt and denims, the Crew actress posed for a mirror selfie.

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In another picture, Saif posed outside a skiing institute.

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A selfie shows Kareena sporting quirky black shades on her trip.

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Priyanka shared a candid picture with daughter Malti.

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The Citadel actress’s March highlights included the Dior Autumn Winter 2026-2027 show.

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Priyanka shared a selfie with husband Nick Jonas.

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Nick drove a car with Malti seated on his lap.

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Priyanka posed for a picture with musicians Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin.

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The Bluff actress shared a selfie from the 98th Academy Awards with Nick. She attended the Oscars as a presenter this year.

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Priyanka posed for a sun-kissed picture with her friends outside a Milan eatery.