Priyanka Chopra, John Cena-starrer ‘Heads of State’ garners over 75 million views on Prime Video

Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba, has garnered over 75 million views worldwide on Prime Video viewers since its July 2 premiere, according to the makers.

“The action doesn’t stop and neither do the views. Thanks for making #HeadsofState a global hit,” wrote Amazon MGM Studios alongside a poster on Instagram on Tuesday.

With this, the spy thriller has emerged as the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM Studios film of all-time on the streaming platform, according to a report by US-based news portal Deadline.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-starrer Christmas action movie Red One is Prime Video’s most watched Amazon MGM feature title of all time. While an extended month number was never made public, Red One clocked 50 million Prime Video viewers in its first four days, as per the report published by Deadline on August 4. The second most-watched Amazon MGM movie on Prime Video is the Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal-starrer The Accountant 2 with 80 million worldwide viewers over its first 28 days. The 2021 sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, is the third most-watched Amazon MGM movie on Prime Video.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State follows MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra), who embarks on a mission to protect the US President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) while uncovering a global conspiracy in the action-thriller.

Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query.

As per the Deadline report, Heads of State also landed the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s Movie chart during its debut week with 1.098 billion minutes streamed and was the most-watched film on Prime Video for four weeks.