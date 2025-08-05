MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Dhumketu’ trailer: Dev appears in a never-before-seen avatar in Kaushik Ganguly’s film

Also starring Subhashree Ganguly and Chiranjeet, the film was in limbo for nearly a decade and is finally set for release on August 14

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.08.25, 10:31 AM
Dev in ‘Dhumketu’

Dev appears in a never-before-seen avatar in the trailer of Kaushik Ganguly’s upcoming film Dhumketu, dropped by the makers on Monday.

Also starring Subhashree Ganguly, the film is set to hit theatres on August 14.

The two-minute-57-second-long video features Dev as a mysterious soldier Bhanu (Dev), striving to maintain his love and family ties despite facing significant challenges and turmoil. The video intercuts visuals of Dev’s character undergoing rigorous physical training with scenes of his romance with Subhashree’s character.

Half way through the trailer, Rudranil Ghosh’s character makes an appearance, who runs into an old man, played by Dev. It appears that he has made a comeback in disguise with a mission to foil an attack on India.

Dhumketu had been shelved for years following a fallout between its co-producers — Dev and Rana Sarkar. Shot way back in 2016, the project has been mired in delays, despite being one of Dev’s most talked-about ventures. Over the years, the director and actor have often referred to Dhumketu as one of the finest films of Dev’s career.

Also featuring Rudranil Ghosh, Chiranjeet and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Dhumketu will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

