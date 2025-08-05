Dulquer Salman begins shooting for his 41st film, Nani joins inaugural event

Actor Dulquer Salman has started shooting for his upcoming film DQ 41, the makers announced on Monday.

“The much awaited #DQ41 - a heartwarming contemporary love story - launched grandly with a pooja ceremony.Natural Star @NameisNani gave the clap & blockbuster directors @odela_srikanth & @BuchiBabuSana graced the event to bless the team,” production banner SLV Cinemas wrote on X alongside pictures from the launch ceremony of the film.

Looking dapper in a pink shirt paired with beige trousers, Dulquer poses with a clapperboard in the pictures, which also feature Nani, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana and other crew members.

Nani sported a casual look—white round-neck T-shirt paired with black trousers and a matching head cap.

The upcoming romantic drama will be helmed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukur under the production banner SLV Cinemas, the music for DQ 41 will be composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

Dulquer will be next seen in Selvamani Selvaraj’s period drama Kaantha, which has earned a spot on IMDb’s ‘Top Anticipated New Indian Movies’ list, just days after the release of its teaser. He also has the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni, in the pipeline.