Owen Wilson joins Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo in 'Meet the Parents' Season 4

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson, known for projects such as "Zoolander" and "Loki", is returning for the fourth installment of "Meet the Parents".

The 56-year-old actor, who has previously portrayed the role of Kevin Rawley in the film series, will join Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo, who are also reprising their roles, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first film in the franchise, titled "Meet the Parents" released in 2000. Followed by two more installments, "Meet the Fockers" in 2004 and "Little Fockers" in 2010.

The upcoming film is directed by John Hamburg, who wrote the screenplay for the previous three installments. The details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Slated to release on November 25, 2026, "Meet the Parents 4" also stars Ariana Grande.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.