Owen Wilson joins Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo in 'Meet the Parents' Season 4

The 56-year-old actor has previously portrayed the role of Kevin Rawley in the film series

PTI Published 21.06.25, 04:52 PM
Owen Wilson in 'Meet the Parents' (2000)

Owen Wilson in 'Meet the Parents' (2000) IMDb

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson, known for projects such as "Zoolander" and "Loki", is returning for the fourth installment of "Meet the Parents".

The 56-year-old actor, who has previously portrayed the role of Kevin Rawley in the film series, will join Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo, who are also reprising their roles, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The first film in the franchise, titled "Meet the Parents" released in 2000. Followed by two more installments, "Meet the Fockers" in 2004 and "Little Fockers" in 2010.

The upcoming film is directed by John Hamburg, who wrote the screenplay for the previous three installments. The details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Slated to release on November 25, 2026, "Meet the Parents 4" also stars Ariana Grande.

