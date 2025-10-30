Priyanka Chopra enjoys family time with Nick Jonas, Malti in Orlando: ‘Ohana means family

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie recently visited a Disney Park during a vacation in Orlando, show new pictures and videos shared by the actress on Friday.

“Ohana means family,” the 43-year-old actress captioned her Instagram carousel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Citadel actress sported a casual white co-ord set. A messy bun, casual slippers and minimal makeup completed her vacation look. In another photo, Priyanka sported an all denim look.

Other pictures and videos dropped by Priyanka feature the trio enjoying their time meeting a mermaid, painting and enjoying coffee and snowfall.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended the All That Glitters Diwali Ball in Manhattan to celebrate the festival of lights. Hosted annually by entrepreneur Anjula Acharia — who also manages Priyanka Chopra — the event aimed this year to highlight the influence of South Asians on New York City culture.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 in Rajasthan, India. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, also starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

The actress is also set to return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink with S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film headlined by Mahesh Babu.