Priyanka Chopra adds ‘Lokah: Chapter 1’ to her watchlist, says it’s winning hearts

Actress Priyanka Chopra has added latest Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra to her watchlist, she said on Friday, joining the long list of Bollywood stars, like Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar, who have given a shout-out to the makers since the film hit screens.

Sharing a poster of the film, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and her co-star Naslen K. Gafoor, Priyanka wrote, “India's first female superhero is here. Congratulations @dgsalmaan and the entire team of Lokah. This story has already been winning hearts in Malayalam, and now, it's out in Hindi too. P.S. added it to my watchlist already! Have you?”

After winning hearts in Kerala and generating buzz with its dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil, the film’s Hindi version hit theatres on September 4.

Previously, actress Alia Bhatt, too, had praised the film on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love & support for.”

Kalyani is filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Priyadarshan on several films, also appreciated the film on X.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema under the title Lokah. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Despite stiff competition from Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, the superhero film has emerged as the audience’s top pick, surpassing the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office.