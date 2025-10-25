‘Game of Thrones’ actor Isaac Hempstead Wright ties the knot, see pictures

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, known for playing Bran Stark in Game of Thrones, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in London on Friday, he shared pictures on social media.

However, the 26-year-old actor did not reveal his wife’s name. He referred to her as ‘M’ in the caption.

“The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life - I love you M,” he wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

“An enormous thank you to everyone who made the day so special, especially: - @paulsmithdesign for suiting and booting me - @sophiedavidsonweddings and @aknowles for the wonderful photography - @mikeandollie for the ultimate spread - @bakesby.olivia for our dream cake - Beatlemania for bringing the Cavern Club to @ampstudiosoldkentroad - and the best pizza in London, @dinnerforonehundred, for much needed late-night sustenance,” he added.

Wright’s GoT co-stars congratulated him on the joyous occasion. “Congratulations ya beauties,” Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister in the HBO series, commented. Gwendoline Christie, known for portraying Brienne of Tarth, wrote, “Congratulations.” John Bradley, who essayed the role of Samwell Tarly, added, “Oh MATE!! Congratulations.” Sophie Turner said, “Congratulations Isaaaaaac.”

“I love that the comments are a GoT reunion,” a fan commented. “King and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms,” another shared.

The actor had his breakthrough role as Bran Stark with Game of Thrones when he was just 12 years old.