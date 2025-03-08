Indian composer Pritam defends K-pop band Blackpink’s Jennie amid plagiarism allegations

Music composer Pritam has come out in defence of Blackpink singer Jennie amid plagiarism accusations from Bollywood fans against the K-pop star for allegedly copying Alia Bhatt’s theme song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

“Rani and Jennie are names that rhyme, so a similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy. In music, minor similarities are bound to happen—whether through rhymes, phrasing, or even within the same genre,” Pritam wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of focusing on tiny details, it’s important to see the bigger picture. In today’s interconnected world, where artists share the same platforms, no one is deliberately trying to copy someone else’s work. Creating a song takes immense effort, and if an artist truly resonates with an idea, they can simply collaborate,” added the 53-year-old musician.

He further wrote, “Music is about creativity, unique artistic perspective, influence, and sometimes pure coincidence—especially when artists exist on the same creative wavelength. Rather than tearing artists down, celebrating their work makes far more sense. Wishing Jennie all the best for the new album.”

On Tuesday, Jennie dropped a teaser of her song Like Jenny from her latest album Ruby, which released on March 7. Netizens were quick to point out that the singer may have lifted tunes and beats from the theme song for Alia Bhatt’s character Rani in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The accusations led to a social media debate, with some fans supporting Jennie while others demanding due credit to Pritam, the composer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Jennie’s new album Ruby, consisting of 14 tracks, includes collaborations with American rapper-songwriters Doechii and Dominic Fike, and Albanian singer Dua Lipa. Other featured artistes on the tracklist include Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis and FKJ.

The 29-year-old singer’s single Mantra, dropped in October 2024, was her first solo to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 98 and peaking at number 3 on the Billboard Global 200.

After exiting YG Entertainment last year, Jennie founded her own company, OA, to manage her solo ventures while remaining involved in band activities as a member of Blackpink.

Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.