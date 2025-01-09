‘Harlem’ Season 3 to hit Prime Video this month; trailer out

After a cliffhanger end to Season 2, the hit comedy-drama series Harlem is set to return for its third and final season on Prime Video on January 23, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Written and created by Tracy Oliver, Harlem Season 3 will follow the four main characters — Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Tye Reynolds (Jerrie Johnson) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) — undergoing drastic changes in their lives. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys or family matters, the women are set to finally choose themselves above everything else.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S63_gKqw1SA

“As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we’re both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honours these characters,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “This chapter may be coming to a close, but the series will continue to resonate for years to come.”

“I'm beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women's stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem. It's been an incredible journey, and I'm honoured to see the impact it's made in the culture, as well as the impact it's had on all of us who've been blessed to work on it.” said Tracy Oliver, creator, writer and executive producer for Harlem. “A huge thank you to everyone who's watched the show. I'm excited to finally share our best season yet.”

The final season will feature newcomers Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean. Siriboe will portray Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charming, and sweet mannerisms win over one of the women’s hearts. Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir. Bean will portray Given’s daughter Eva, a driven yet playful venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

Harlem Season 3 is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions.

In addition to Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers. 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt as well as Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés from multimedia creative collective I Am Other have served as executive producers.