Prime Video subscribers will have to shell out more money for ad-free content from June

Prime Video subscribers will soon have to shell out additional Rs 129 per month or Rs 699 annually to watch ad-free content on the platform, as per a statement issued by the streamer on Tuesday.

Shows and movies on the platform will feature limited advertisements from June 17, the streamer said in the statement. The move, they said, will allow them to continue investing in “compelling content”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Starting 17 June 2025, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content—and to increase that investment over the long term. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services,” the statement reads.

Subscribers need not take any action, and their current plan will remain unchanged. From June 17, however, Prime Video will offer an ad-free add-on for an additional Rs 699 per year or Rs 129 per month.

“There will be no other changes to your Prime membership. Prime members will continue to enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits. You can cancel your membership and receive a pro-rated refund or view your next renewal date by visiting your account,” the statement added.

Movies currently streaming on Prime Video include Be Happy, Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, The Idea of You and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Farzi, Panchayat, Dupahiya, Call Me Bae, The Family Man, Citadel, Reacher, The Boys, and The Summer I Turned Pretty are among the shows currently available to stream on the platform.

Additionally, Prime Video is the go-to entertainment hub offering customers add-on subscriptions from partners such as Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Crunchyroll, BBC Player, Sony Pictures – Stream, MGM+, FanCode, Chaupal, ManoramaMAX, Eros Now, Hoichoi and Anime Times.