Prime Video series ‘Maxton Hall: The World Between Us’ to return for Season 2 in November

Popular Prime Video series Maxton Hall: The World Between Us will return for its second season on November 7, the streamer announced on Wednesday, dropping a teaser of the new instalment.

The 31-second-long teaser suggests that the new season will pick up where the first left off, continuing the story of Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung).

Season 1 follows Ruby, a scholarship student at the elite Maxton Hall private school, who accidentally uncovers a scandalous secret. Determined to keep her silent, the arrogant and wealthy James confronts her, but their heated interactions spark an unexpected romance.

Their relationship, however, faces fierce opposition from James’s father. After a tragic turn of events, including the death of James’s mother and a violent altercation with his father, James ends up outside Ruby’s house. But seeing her at peace with her family, he quietly walks away at the end of the first season.

Set in a prestigious boarding school, the first instalment of the German romance drama is based on Save Me, the first book in Mona Kasten’s bestselling Maxton Hall trilogy. Season 2 will adapt the sequel Save You.

Returning cast members include Sonja Weiber, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier and Eli Riccardi.

Martin Schreier will direct the new season. Produced by Markus Brunnemann and Valentin Debler, with Ceylan Yildirim serving as head writer, the second season is backed by UFA Fiction and the German Motion Picture Fund.