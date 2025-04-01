‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 release date, first-look pictures out

Prime Video announced on Monday that the third and final season of its hit romantic teen drama series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, will premiere in July.

“A summer you’ll never forget. Take a first look at The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside first-look images featuring lead actors Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno.

The series will return to the Cousins Beach with an 11-episode season and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Based on a novel by best-selling author Jenny Han, the third instalment of the teen romance will follow the story of Belly (Lola), who faces her biggest decision yet as her love triangle with Conrad (Christopher) and Jeremiah (Gavin) reaches its peak.

With an unexpected proposal from Jeremiah and unresolved feelings for Conrad, Belly must choose between her first love and her best friend. Amid family dynamics and personal growth, Belly navigates love, heartbreak, and finding where her heart truly belongs.

Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios. The series also stars Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer in pivotal roles.

The first season premiered in 2022 and ranked as the No.1 show on Prime Video on its premiere weekend. The second season premiered in 2023 and doubled the viewership of the previous season within three days of release.

Jenny Han is the New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she created two series based on her books — Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys trilogy.