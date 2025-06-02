'Gen V’ Season 2 to premiere on Prime Video in September

Streamer Prime Video has announced that the much-awaited second season of "Gen V", the spin-off series to "The Boys", will return on its platform on September 17.

During a panel at CCXP Mexico, Prime Video shared that the first three episodes of the show will debut exclusively on the platform, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on October 22.

Cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Derek Luh were present at the fan event, where they teased the darkly satirical tone of the show that continues to expand the Emmy-winning universe of "The Boys".

In the new season, school is back in session at Godolkin University. As America reckons with the growing power of Homelander, a mysterious new Dean ushers in a regime focused on making young Supes more powerful than ever.

"While Cate and Sam are hailed as heroes, Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to campus weighed down by trauma and loss, as tensions escalate between humans and Supes.

As the students dig deeper, they uncover a long-hidden program tied to the university’s founding—one that could alter everything they know. Marie finds herself at the heart of this emerging conspiracy," read the official synopsis.

The returning cast also includes Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, and Sean Patrick Thomas. Joining the ensemble for the new season is Hamish Linklater, who plays the enigmatic Dean Cipher.

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Neal H Moritz, among others.

