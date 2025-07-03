‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in Florida

American singer-actress Connie Francis, known for her 1962 hit song Pretty Little Baby, has been hospitalised in Florida, according to US media reports.

Family sources have told American entertainment media outlet TMZ that the 87-year-old singer is currently in the ICU and receiving care in a Florida hospital.

However, the exact reason for her hospitalisation remains unclear.

Francis’ track Pretty Little Baby, a chart-topper of the late 1950s and early ’60s, has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity on social media, with netizens hopping on a global reel trend that blends nostalgia with creativity.

Francis has been dealing with orthopedic health issues in recent years and her doctors continue to monitor her, TMZ reported.

Francis shot to fame in the late 1950s and emerged as one of the most successful female pop stars of her era. Her musical career has spanned decades with back-to-back hits like Stupid Cupid, Who's Sorry Now, and Where the Boys Are.



