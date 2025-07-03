MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne announces Aamir Khan as chief guest for 16th edition of the film gala

The festival, scheduled to take place in August, will include a special retrospective to celebrate Aamir's extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema

PTI Published 03.07.25, 03:57 PM
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan File picture

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that superstar Aamir Khan will be the chief guest for the 16th edition of the film gala.

The festival, which is scheduled from August 14 to 24, will include a special retrospective to celebrate Aamir's extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

There will also be a spotlight event surrounding Khan's latest release "Sitaare Zameen Par", which features the actor as a basketball coach who mentors a team of neurodivergent adults for community service.

IFFM 2025 will honour Khan’s artistic impact with a specially curated selection of films that reflect his bold, socially conscious storytelling, a press release said.

The screening of "Sitaare Zameen Par" at the festival will be followed by a conversation with Aamir, director RS Prasanna, and Aparna Purohit, CEO of Aamir Khan Films.

“I’m humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s a festival that truly celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema in all its diversity and richness. I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of film," Aamir said.

With "Sitaare Zameen Par", the film's team has tried to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart, he added.

"I’m grateful that the film has resonated with so many. I’m excited to share this journey with Melbourne and shine a light on the stories that matter," he said.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange hailed Aamir as a cinematic legend whose work has always reflected sensitivity, depth, and a fearless commitment to storytelling.

"We are truly honoured to welcome him as our Chief Guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike. He is an artist who has consistently used cinema as a force for social change, and his journey continues to inspire generations.

"His work on 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a beautiful example of inclusive storytelling — filled with empathy, joy, and honesty," she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

