MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 03 July 2025

Disha Patani to make cameo appearance opposite Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie

The yet-to-be-titled directorial marks Shahid Kapoor’s reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj after 11 years

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.07.25, 02:13 PM
(left to right) Disha Patani, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor

(left to right) Disha Patani, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Actress Disha Patani is set to make a cameo appearance in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled directorial starring Shahid Kapoor, Bhardwaj announced on Wednesday.

Sharing a monochrome photo of Disha and himself, the 59-year-old director wrote, “Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Waiting to see her in ur film . She really deserve some good roles so she can prove . She is too good in ms dhoni. (sic)” Another fan commented, “Super excited.”

Disha Patani also reacted to the post with a heart emoticon.

Vishal Bhardwaj is best known for movies like Maqbool (2003), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Ishqiya (2010) and Omkara (2006).

Shahid and Bhardwaj, who have previously collaborated on movies like Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), are reuniting after 11 years.

The upcoming yet-to-be-titled film also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Further details about the film are kept under wraps.

Disha Patani will be next seen in the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle. The upcoming Ahmed Khan directorial also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.

RELATED TOPICS

Disha Patani Shahid Kapoor Vishal Bhardwaj Welcome To The Jungle
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fertilisers to iPhone worker exodus, Mallikarjun Kharge reminds Modi govt of China’s moves

Congress president highlights three headlines and asks three headlines to allege that the Centre’s strategy against Beijing is ‘just watching helplessly’
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

This system is killing farmers while Modi ji is busy watching his own PR spectacle

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT