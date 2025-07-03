Disha Patani to make cameo appearance opposite Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie

Actress Disha Patani is set to make a cameo appearance in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled directorial starring Shahid Kapoor, Bhardwaj announced on Wednesday.

Sharing a monochrome photo of Disha and himself, the 59-year-old director wrote, “Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor.”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Waiting to see her in ur film . She really deserve some good roles so she can prove . She is too good in ms dhoni. (sic)” Another fan commented, “Super excited.”

Disha Patani also reacted to the post with a heart emoticon.

Vishal Bhardwaj is best known for movies like Maqbool (2003), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Ishqiya (2010) and Omkara (2006).

Shahid and Bhardwaj, who have previously collaborated on movies like Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), are reuniting after 11 years.

The upcoming yet-to-be-titled film also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Further details about the film are kept under wraps.

Disha Patani will be next seen in the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle. The upcoming Ahmed Khan directorial also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.