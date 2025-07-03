Harshaali Malhotra, who played Munni in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, set to make her Telugu debut

Harshaali Malhotra, the little girl who played Munni in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, she said on Wednesday.

“Munni was not just a character; she was a feeling, a memory, a heartbeat -something that stayed with you, and with me,” Harshaali wrote on Instagram, remembering her character in the 2015 blockbuster.

“After all these years, I’ve held on to your love -patiently, silently, and with a heart full of gratitude. While you were remembering Munni, I was preparing, learning, growing, and becoming. So that one day, when I return, I return not just as that little girl, but as someone ready to feel everything again on screen, with you,” she added alongside her first-look poster from the upcoming Telugu film.

The 17-year-old actress said she will be essaying the role of Janani in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, set to hit theatres on September 25.

“And now, I’m finally ready to share her with you. Meet Janani - a new story, a new emotion, a new chapter of me. She laughs, she dreams, she speaks from the heart, and I’ve poured my soul into every scene. From Munni’s silence to Janani ‘s voice, this isn’t just my return- It’s ours,” Harshaali concluded.

The upcoming Telugu film is a sequel to Boyapati Sreenu’s 2021 release Akhanda. Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. The film is backed by 14 Reels Plus.

Harshaali made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the film, she portrayed Shahida Aziz, aka Munni, a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India and bumps into Pawan (Salman Khan). Pawan then undertakes the mission to send Munni back to her home safely.

The film emerged as a box office hit, earning Rs 918.18 crore worldwide, as per media reports. The cast of Bajrangi Bhaijaan also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Harshaali has also appeared in television shows like Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.