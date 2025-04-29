Preity Zinta says she is bringing up her twin kids with American husband as Hindus

Actress Preity Zinta and her husband, American citizen Gene Goodenough, are bringing up their twin kids as Hindus, she said on Monday.

During a Q&A session on X, the actress revealed that she wanted her kids to remember they are half-Indians.

“After becoming a mom and living in a foreign country I wanna make sure my kids don’t forget they are half Indian. Since my husband is agnostic, we are bringing up our kids as Hindus,” Zinta said.

Zinta tied the knot with Goodenough, a financial analyst based out of Los Angeles, at a private ceremony in February 2016. The couple welcomed their twin kids, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy in 2021.

On Monday, the 50-year-old actress also clarified that she has no plans of joining politics in India.

“Going to a temple / Maha Kumbh and being proud of who I am & my identity does not equate with me joining politics or for that reason BJP. Living outside India has made me realise the true value of my home country & like everyone else I do appreciate India & all things Indian much more now,” Zinta wrote in reply to a question about her plans of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the constant criticism she has faced online, Zinta added, “Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicized all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion.”

On the work front, Zinta will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi-directed period drama Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. She also co-owns the IPL team Punjab Kings.