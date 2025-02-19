HOPE ON THE STAGE: J-Hope’s solo musical tour is sold out during pre-sales

J-Hope’s solo musical tour HOPE ON THE STAGE in Manila, scheduled for April 12 and April 13, sold out within hours during the ARMY Membership Presale. The Chicken Noodle Soup singer, who celebrated his 31st birthday on February 18, will kick off his maiden solo world tour with a concert in Seoul on February 28.

J-Hope will also perform in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore and Jakarta.

Lucky fans who managed to book tickets for the concert, flooded social media to share their excitement. Others who couldn’t buy passes, vented their frustration online.

Meanwhile, J-hope is also set to perform in the upcoming Lollapalooza Berlin on July 12 and 13 with Justin Timberlake and Gracie Abrams.

J-Hope shared a video celebrating his birthday with his team and his bandmate Jin on Tuesday. In the video, the Astronaut singer hugged J-hope and surprised him with a birthday cake.

J-Hope’s last single before mandatory military service was On the Street, released on March 3, 2023. The song was a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming project which is set to release in March.

J-Hope officially returned to civilian life on October 17 after serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, becoming the second band member to be discharged from compulsory military duties after Jin.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military and are likely to reunite in 2025 for band activities.