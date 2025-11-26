Prayer meet for Bollywood actor likely to be held later this week, venue undecided

A prayer meet is expected to be held later this week in memory of veteran actor Dharmendra, who died on Monday. The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, passed away at his residence after a prolonged illness.

“A prayer meet will be held here but the location is yet to be finalised,” a family insider told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmendra was cremated in a private ceremony Monday afternoon at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, a marked departure from the large public funerals accorded to stars.

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, was born to Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur in a Punjabi Jat family. His ancestral village is Dangon, near Pakhowal Tehsil, Raikot, Ludhiana.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor worked in more than 300 films during his cinematic career spanning over six decades. In 1973, Dharmendra delivered nine consecutive hit films, and in 1987, he delivered seven consecutive hit films – a record that only he holds so far in Bollywood.

Dharmendra was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in 1997.

In 2012, the actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on 25 December. Dharmendra's character poster from the film was dropped on 24 November.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.