Malayalam film ‘Diés Iraé’ a ‘spine-chilling’, ‘near-perfect’ horror thriller, say fans

Rahul Sadasivan’s Diés Iraé is one of the finest Malayalam horror thrillers, first-day viewers said on Friday, calling it actor Pranav Mohanlal’s career-best film.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth through Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Diés Iraé released in theatres on October 31 to mark the occasion of Halloween.

“One of the finest horror thrillers from Malayalam cinemas. Top tier horror experience with SFX. Director Rahul Sadasivan does it again. Mastermind in horror making. Christo Xavier cooked with BGM,” wrote an X user.

An X user pointed out that the ending feels rushed but the chills definitely compensate for it. “A spine chilling, near perfect horror experience. Pranav delivers his career best act, Supporting cast. Technically top tier. Every dept fires on all cylinders, esp sound & music,” they wrote.

“From Bhoothakaalam to Bramayugam and now Dies Irae, Rahul Sadasivan isn’t just making horror, he’s crafting nightmares. Malayalam cinema needed this,” a social media user wrote in their review of the film.

Rahul Sadasivan doesn't make movies, shared a fan. “He create masterpieces,” he said. “Dies Irae is absolute WORLD CLASS stuff!! One of the finest horror movies ever made in Indian Cinema.”

Despite having a simple horror plot, the film is created on an international level, a fan reviewed on X. “#DiesIrae is a very simple classic horror story but the making was truly international and offers a terrific theatrical experience... Must watch for genre fans,” they wrote.

The cast also includes Sushmitha Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup and Arun Ajikumar.

Diés Iraé revolves around Pranav’s character Rohan, whose life turns chaotic when he suspects a supernatural presence in his home. His investigation leads him through mysterious realms and unlikely partnerships as he faces terrifying supernatural forces.