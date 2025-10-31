‘Scream 7’ trailer: Sidney Prescott returns to protect her daughter from new Ghostface threat

The infamous Ghostface is back, this time to target the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, shows the latest Scream 7 trailer dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The two-minute-24-second-long trailer begins with a calm and composed scene of a couple checking into a psycho-killer themed bread-and-breakfast inspired by the fictional Stab franchise featured in the Scream movies. All hell breaks loose when Ghostface attacks them, leaving behind two bloody bodies.

“Miss me?” — Sidney receives a chilling phone call that sends shivers down the spine, kicking off a chain of events that pull her back into the nightmare once again.

Sidney, now older and more conscious than ever, protects her daughter (played by Isabel May) in her house with panic rooms, hidden exits and weapons. Courteney Cox returns as the fierce reporter Gale Weathers, who might have a key role in unmasking the Ghostface.

As her daughter’s friends sense the danger, Sidney races against time to protect her daughter. In a moment of strength, her daughter refuses to be scared. “I wanna be a fighter like you,” she tells her mother.

Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown round off the cast. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the writer behind all the previous instalments, the seventh part of the slasher film saga is set to hit theatres on 27 February, 2026.