Prakash Jha praises Bobby Deol’s performance in ‘Aashram 3’

‘Aashram’ Season 3 Part 2 is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.02.25, 02:39 PM
Bobby Deol in ‘Aashram’ Season 3

Bobby Deol in ‘Aashram’ Season 3 TT Archives

Aashram director Prakash Jha has heaped praise on Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Baba Nirala in the latest instalment of the series.

“He worked really hard. He has the capacity to play this role and that is what I thought to cast him. I needed a face that appealed to everyone, and hats off to him; he worked really hard on his character, on the language, on understanding,” the filmmaker told ANI.

“I said on the first day, don't watch any baba’s video, believe that you are your own baba,” he added.

Aashram debuted on Amazon MX Player in August 2020. The second season of the series dropped in the same year in November. Aashram Season 3 Part 1, which released in June 2022, follows Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), one of Nirala’s disciples, who had escaped his clutches after being sexually abused in the ashram. However, she eventually landed in prison. The upcoming part will focus on Pammi's quest for revenge following her release.

The crime drama also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles.

Bobby Deol was recently seen in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. In 2024, he starred in Siva’s fantasy-action film Kanguva alongside Suriya and Disha Patani. He also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Housefull 5, Alpha and Jana Nayagan in the pipeline.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

