Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ to hit theatres this Diwali

Pradeep Ranganathan’s upcoming movie, Dude, is set to hit theatres on Diwali this year, production banner Mythri Movie Makers announced on Saturday, alongside a new poster of the film.

“Make way for the 'Dude’, coming to entertain you all Big Time #PR04 is #Dude ‍ All set for a massive Diwali 2025 release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi,” the makers captioned their post on X.

The poster offers a glimpse of Pradeep Ranganathan’s character in the upcoming action thriller. The 31-year-old actor appears bloodied and bruised in the visual. His tousled hair, rugged beard and partially unbuttoned shirt lend him a fierce and fearless look.

Later, on Sunday, the makers shared another post of the film. The visual features Pradeep Ranganathan alongside Mamitha Baiju.

Previously titled PR04, Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohin also play key roles in the film.

Dude is set to hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film marks Mythri Movie Makers’s second Tamil production after the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly.

Pradeep Ranganath was last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor has the Tamil romcom Love Insurance Kompany in the pipeline.