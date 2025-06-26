BTS rapper J-Hope grooves to A.R. Rahman and Pharrell Williams’ Punjabi song at Paris Fashion Week

BTS rapper J-Hope grooved to Indian composer A.R. Rahman and American musician Pharrell Williams’ latest song, a Punjabi track called Yaara, at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

The peppy song premiered at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 at Paris Fashion Week. A clip shared by Rahman on social media captured J-Hope vibing to the track as it was performed at the event.

“It was fun working with @pharrell on the track yaara for @louisvuitton #parisfashionweek,” Rahman captioned the video on Instagram.

In the video, J-Hope can be seen sitting in the front row and nodding and grooving along to the beats of the song.

BTS fans couldn’t hold their excitement over J-Hope’s reaction to the song at the event. Some of them even anticipate a possible collaboration between Rahman and J-Hope. “Hobi × ARR when?” a fan asked in the comments section

“Here only for JHOPEEEEE,” one of them wrote. “HOBI AND ARR IN THE SAME FRAME,” another fan commented. “Not Hobi vibing on Punjabi song,” wrote an Instagram user.

At Paris Fashion Week 2025, which began on June 24 and will end on June 29, Rahman met Spike Lee at the after-party. Sharing a picture of the moment, he wrote, “With the legendary @officialspikelee at the after party of @louisvuitton.”

J-Hope declared this month at his Hope on the Stage concert that BTS is back with all seven band members — RM, V, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Hope and Jin — after their two-year-long mandatory military service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service. The group’s seventh member, Suga, joined them on June 21.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.