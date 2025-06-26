Ajay Devgn embarks on a fun adventure in Scotland in the first-look teaser of Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn’s Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa embarks on a fun adventure in Scotland, while embracing his roots of Punjab, in the first-look teaser video for Son of Sardaar 2.

The sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar also stars Mrunal Thakur as Rabia, Jassi’s love interest. The video also introduces other characters played by Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, and Chunky Panday.

Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal and Nav Ghotra also play important roles in this sequel.

“Sardaar ki entry ka countdown aaj se shuru. Welcome to the madness of Sardaar & Co. #SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July! #SardaarIsBack #SOS2,” Devgn wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is set to hit theatres on July 25. According to the official synopsis of the film on IMDb, Son of Sardaar 2 revolves around a 12-year-old village boy, Aarav, and his friends, who participate in an annual mango festival and search for a rare golden mango.

Released in 2012, Son of Sardaar featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, earned approximately Rs 161.48 crore worldwide.