Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir team up for ‘My Melbourne’ sequel

Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon and Onir have joined hands for the second instalment of Indo-Australian film collaboration My Melbourne, production house Mind Blowing Films said in a statement.

“My Melbourne film was overwhelming and deeply fulfilling. It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition,” said Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films.

Released in March 2025, the first edition of the anthology featured short segments directed by different filmmakers — Onir, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Kabir Khan. The narratives provide a lens into Melbourne’s diverse communities while addressing universally relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality and disability. The anthology reflects both individual and collective struggles, ultimately celebrating the power of inclusivity, identity, and connection.

The second edition of My Melbourne, produced by Mind Blowing Films and presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), also aims to celebrate inclusivity and strengthen ties between India and Australia, a press release from Mind Blowing Films stated.

Hirani, known for movies such as Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki, said he was excited to join a platform that fosters cross-cultural storytelling.

“The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents,” said Anjali Menon, known for her feature films Manjadikuru, Kerala Cafe (Happy Journey), Ustad Hotel and Bangalore Days.

Sircar, of Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku and October fame, said, “Storytelling knows no boundaries. My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance.”

Onir, who is returning for the second edition of the anthology, called it “a story that’s still unfolding”.