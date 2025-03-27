MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 27 March 2025

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamita Baiju's new film begins production

The Mythri Movie Makers backed film is tentatively titled ‘PR04’

PTI Published 27.03.25, 06:49 PM
Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamita Baiju

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamita Baiju Instagram

"Love Today" star Pradeep Ranganathan's untitled movie with Mamitha Baiju of "Premalu" has started production, the makers have announced.

The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Allu Arjun's "Pushpa".

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is tentatively titled ‘PR04’ and its pooja ceremony was held on Wednesday.

"Highlights from the #PR04 Pooja Ceremony with the #FirstShot Boom. Watch till the end for the exciting surprise. Shooting in progress. A BANGER OF A FILM LOADING," Mythri Movie Makers posted on Instagram.

The film is written and directed by Keerthiswaran, who earlier served as an assistant director on Suriya-starrer "Soorarai Pottru".

Sai Abhyankar will compose music for the movie, which will also feature Sarath Kumar and Hrithu Haroon in supporting roles.

Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in the box-office blockbuster "Dragon", which is currently streaming on Netflix. Mamaitha’s last Tamil outing was the G V Prakash Kumar-starrer “Rebel’.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pradeep Ranganathan Mamita Baiju New Film
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed, five security personnel injured in encounter in Kathua

The officials said that two terrorists were killed in the onslaught led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and assisted by the Army, the BSF and CRPF
Kunal Kamra
Quote left Quote right

Mainstream media is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT