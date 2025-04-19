Practice of making people work without due payment getting normalised in Tollywood: Swastika Mukherjee

The practice of making people work without due payment is getting normalised in the Bengali film industry, actress Swastika Mukherjee said on Friday, expressing concern over alleged unprofessionalism in Tollywood.

“The habit of making people work and not paying them — it's getting normalised. And unless the fraternity stands united, producers with bad reputations will continue to thrive,” Swastika said in a candid chat with The Telegraph Online on the sidelines of Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards.

Her statement comes amid growing tension in Tollywood. A section of filmmakers are at loggerheads with the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) over the trade body’s alleged interference in their work.

Earlier this week, Sudeshna Roy complained in a Facebook live session that a mass walkout by technicians led to the stalling of her upcoming film's shoot. In January, the shooting for Srijit Roy's project was similarly disrupted

Swastika reflected on the broader implications — “lost shooting days, wasted dates, and a disjointed ecosystem where the lack of unity often enables unprofessionalism”.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said. “But I also know this is not my fight. Most of us are fighting our battles alone, and I’ve learnt to choose mine.”

Known for speaking her mind, Swastika is equally passionate about women's rights within the industry. She cited the presence of an intimacy coordinator during the filming of Killbill Society — a first for her in Bengali cinema. “It’s a big step. We can’t use budget constraints as an excuse anymore. If a low-budget film like this can afford it, others can too,” she said, praising director Srijit Mukherji for leading the way.

As a vocal supporter of women's autonomy, both in reel and real life, she’s aware of the societal backlash. “I’m opinionated. I speak about women’s desires, I drink with my daughter, I talk about taboo things. That makes society uncomfortable. But I’ve reached a point where I choose whom to give the power to affect my mental well-being,” she said.

Swastika also said she thrives on fresh concepts — but not without caveats. “You can be a new filmmaker, but you must have a solid, experienced team. Everyone can’t be new,” she quipped.

Reflecting on her connection with Tollywood star Jeet, Swastika recalled how her family WhatsApp group was buzzing when Khakee: The Bengal Chapter hit Netflix.

“My sister and daughter have always been in awe of him (Jeet),” Swastika said.

“When Khakee released on Netflix, our family WhatsApp group was buzzing — the only thing they wanted was to watch it immediately because ‘Jeet-da’ looked so good,” she added.

The admiration lingers, even though their relationship — once the subject of quiet industry whispers — belongs firmly to the past. “It was an honest feeling I had then, and I’m just someone who speaks my mind without hurting anyone,” Swastika candidly admitted.

Their first film together, Mastan, marked Swastika’s film debut. She was just 20, playing the mother of a 10-year-old in the film. “I’ve been playing mothers since I was practically a child myself,” she laughed. “But if the opportunity comes, of course I’d work with him again. Such a good-looking hero — and it’s been a while.”