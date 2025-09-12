Prabhudeva set to make OTT debut with Sony LIV Tamil series 'Sethurajan IPS'

Actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva is set to make his debut in the streaming space with Sony LIV’s Tamil original series "Sethurajan IPS".

The show is a political crime thriller from Rafiq Ismail, the director of films such as "Rathasaatchi" and "Westminster Abbey of the East".

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhudeva, best known for his dance prowess and light-hearted roles in movies "Kaadhalan", "Love Birds", "Minsara Kanavu" and "Kaathala Kaathala", will be seen in a gritty new avatar as a police officer investigating a politically sensitive murder case in rural Tamil Nadu.

The story spirals into a complex battle of power, identity and justice.

"'Sethurajan IPS;' isn’t just a cop; he’s a man caught in a storm of duty, identity, and politics. This role challenged me like never before. I believe this story is not just timely, but necessary.

"Sony LIV has always pushed the envelope with bold, rooted storytelling and this series is no exception," the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.

The series, which marks a sharp departure from the conventions of a cop drama, promises to blend suspense with a social commentary on power and politics.

"Sethurajan IPS" will be available soon on Sony LIV.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.