‘Spirit’ teaser: Prabhas’s ex-IPS lands in jail, faces off against Prakash Raj’s jailer

Prabhas plays a former IPS officer who lands in jail under the watch of the strict jailer, portrayed by Prakash Raj, in the audio teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The one-minute-31-second-long teaser features a confrontation between Prabhas and Prakash Raj’s characters, which might be a major turning point in the film. It ends with Prabhas delivering a line that may prompt whistles in theatres: “Right from childhood, I just have one bad habit.”

Spirit also stars Triptii Dimri, Kanchana and Vivek Oberoi.

Spirit marks Prabhas and Triptii’s first collaboration. It is Triptii’s second collaboration with Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, after Animal.

Earlier, Deepika was set to play the female lead role. However, she was later removed from the cast due to disagreements over remuneration and alleged unprofessional behaviour, as per media reports.

Spirit is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. During the promotions for his 2023 film Animal, Vanga had revealed that the protagonist in Spirit comes from a middle-class background, as compared to Animal and Arjun Reddy, where the male leads belonged to wealthy families, as per IMDb.

Spirit is currently in its pre-production stage and will go down on floors this year.