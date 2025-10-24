‘Ghante ka superstar’: Why Shah Rukh Khan fans are fuming over Prabhas’s ‘Spirit’ teaser

Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas fans are at loggerheads, thanks to a specific title describing the Telugu actor as ‘India’s biggest superstar’ in the first teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit unveiled Thursday.

The phrasing of the title has sparked a social media debate, and a wave of backlash from fans of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Reacting to the “India’s biggest superstar” tag on X, a Shah Rukh Khan fan posted, “India’s Biggest Superstar? Nice try but there’s only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco — #SRK. Legacy isn’t declared in posters, it’s earned over decades of magic, charm, and global love.”

“Always Remember That Shah Rukh Khan Is The Biggest Superstar Who Is Ruling The Indian Cinema Like An Emperor. @Iamsrk Represents Indian Cinema Globally. Your Actor May Be Great But Srk Is The Greatest Superstar India Had Ever Produced,” another SRK fan opined.

“Prabhas is India 's biggest superstar & SRK is India's biggest global superstar. Dispersed,” wrote another internet user.

One fan even shared a meme from Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, mocking the claim with the line “Ghante ka biggest superstar”.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Telugu superstar defended the label, saying Vanga’s declaration was justified. “I think Sandeep Reddy Vanga got it right. Prabhas is indeed India’s Biggest Superstar! Wishing him many more birthdays ahead for him to be the wind under the wings of directors to bring their extraordinary visions to life,” a fan wrote.

Fans of Shah Rukh and Prabhas had similarly locked horns in 2023 when their films Dunki and Salaar clashed at the box office during Christmas.

Shah Rukh returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus in 2023 with Pathaan, and followed it up with Jawan, both of which were blockbuster hits and grossed over Rs 1,000 crore each globally.

Prabhas catapulted to pan-India fame with S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, which earned over Rs 2,400 crore globally. However, his subsequent films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush failed to perform at the box office. He bounced back with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, with the latter crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri in key roles.