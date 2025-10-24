Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, says stress may have led to it

American model-actress Kim Kardashian has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, she revealed in a teaser for the reality show The Kardashians Season 7, which premiered exclusively in the US on Hulu.

The 45-year-old mother of four appeared emotional as she explained that doctors had linked the aneurysm to extreme stress, particularly following her divorce from rapper Kanye West and the strain of balancing her businesses, fame, and motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports by the US media, Kardashian’s demanding schedule — which includes studying law, raising her children, managing multiple business ventures, and dealing with the aftermath of the 2016 Paris robbery — may have contributed to the stress that played a role in her condition.

It was not immediately clear whether Kardashian was experiencing any symptoms. Kardashian’s agent, public relations representative, and attorney have not issued any statement so far.

Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday. She also attended the Paris premiere of her upcoming legal drama All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy. She wore an ice blue 2000s Galliano-era Dior mermaid gown with a low neckline, paired with nude makeup and a neatly tied bun.

According to Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm — also called a cerebral or intracranial aneurysm — is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. Most brain aneurysms are small and don’t rupture or cause symptoms.

However, if an aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it can lead to bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke, which can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention.

The symptoms include sudden, severe headache accompanied by nausea, blurred vision, and loss of consciousness. Chronic stress, high blood pressure, and smoking can increase the risk of developing an aneurysm or cause an existing one to rupture.

Treatment options for unruptured aneurysms may include surgical clipping or endovascular coiling, depending on the aneurysm’s size, shape, and location, as well as the patient’s overall health.