Popular Tanzanian YouTuber Kili Paul to make Malayalam cinema debut with Maasai Warrior

Directed by Satheesh Thanvi, the film also stars Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.05.25, 01:25 PM
Kili Paul

Kili Paul Instagram/@kili_paul

Popular Tanzanian YouTuber Kili Paul is set to make his Malayalam film debut with Satheesh Thanvi’s upcoming Malayalam movie Maasai Warrior, co-starring Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar, Paul announced on social media on Tuesday.

“Bye Bye Kerala. This is not the end but beginning of new journey n story telling. Unveiling the all-language first look poster of “Maasai Warrior” – The true story of Tanzanian sensation Kili Paul,” wrote Paul alongside a poster of the film on Instagram.

Paul, 29, also mentioned that the film will be released in multiple languages, including Maasai, English, Swahili, Sinhala, French, Polish, Spanish, Tagalog, German, Arabic, Uzbek, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Urdu, Japanese, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and Punjabi.

“A global story. A warrior’s spirit. Rolling soon,” he concluded.

The release date of Maasai Warrior is yet to be announced.

The film, which likely follows Kili’s rise to prominence as a content creator, is the first production venture of Elements of Cinema, bankrolled by M Sreeraj AKD. G Marthandan, Ajai Vasudev, Najumudeen and Dixon Poduthas serve as the film's executive producers.

Kili first rose to fame by lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, later expanding his content to include Malayalam tracks as well. His sister, Neema, frequently features in his videos, often dressed in traditional Maasai attire. This isn't Kili's first visit to India — he was a special guest on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 (2022). Paul also appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 (2022) as a guest.

