New ‘Demon Slayer’ movie opens to rave reviews in Japan, fans say it may beat ‘Mugen Train’

Anime fans in Japan cannot stop raving about part one of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle following its July 18 release in Japanese theatres.

Soon after its premiere, fans heaped praise on the film for its “insane” visuals, calling it the best Ufotable production ever.

Some fans even speculated that the movie may surpass 2020’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which became the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office. The film trilogy covers the final arc of the popular anime series.

“OMG Demon Slayer - Infinity Castle is the best Ufotable production ever. The visuals were absolutely breathtaking, and the Zenitsu and Akaza fights are the best of the series to date. I also cried,” a fan wrote on X.

Lauding the soundtrack of the film, they wrote, “Lisa & Aimer also turned the f*** up. I highly recommend watching it in IMAX.”

LiSA’s new song, Shine in the Cruel Night, features in the film along with Aimer’s A World Where the Sun Never Rises.

The first part of the Infinity Castle movie trilogy follows Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.

In the movie adaptation of the Mugen Train arc, released in 2020, Rengoku died after a battle with Akaza, which left Tanjiro and others in shock. Years later, Akaza is back, and this time, he won’t be able to escape easily as Tanjiro will avenge the death of his mentor and inspiration.

A fan confidently said the film will beat the anime blockbuster covering the Mugen Train arc. “Yo, Akaza straight-up STOLE the show in #DemonSlayer! 🔥 This movie’s visuals are INSANE, leaving Mugen Train in the dust. Can’t sleep, those scenes are living in my head,” they tweeted.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie duration is said to be 2 hours and 35 minutes, according to some fans on X. Some posts on social media also reveal that theatres were packed with moviegoers even at 2am in the morning on a weekday.

“I'm scared of Ufotable,” a fan posted, pointing out the high-level animation in the film by the studio.

The battles in Infinity Castle: Akaza's Return are just as insane and well animated as the Gyotaro Vs Uzui battle from the Entertainment District Arc.

“I got so many chills, my temperature shot through the roof — might be the first time a movie’s done that to me. The fact that this is the first movie is INSANE,” wrote a fan, adding, “Also, you definitely need a handkerchief.”

“The battle scenes are so intense, you can’t blink, and the grand movements make it hard to see everything if you’re close to the screen,” wrote a fan who watched the first screening of the film in a Japanese theatre.

Zenitsu’s major transformation in the new film has impressed fans, especially after he unlocks his new 7th form of Thunder Breathing.

However, the film is yet to have its world premiere. While it will release in some countries in August, the film will hit Indian theatres on September 12.