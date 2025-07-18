‘Never Have I Ever’ actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to star in Netflix’s comedy film ‘Best of the Best’

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming comedy film Best of the Best, the streamer has announced.

The 23-year-old actress will be joined by Priyanka Kedia and Hasan Minhaj.

Sharing a news report by Variety, Maitreyi wrote, “My body is sore but my heart is full.”

Best of the Best will follow two childhood best friends, Maya (Maitreyi) and Anjali (Kedia), who join their college’s competitive Bollywood dance team only to discover that the road to winning the national championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

Best of the Best celebrates the vibrancy of Bollywood fusion dance, the growing pains of young adulthood, and the lasting power of friendship, Netflix has mentioned in their blog.

Lena Khan, who directed four episodes of Never Have I Ever, will helm the film. Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam will co-write and produce for 186K Films. From production house Rideback, Jonathan Eirich will produce and Ryan Halprin will serve as an executive producer.

Never Have I Ever concluded last year with Devi ending up with Ben after years of bickering, misunderstandings and academic rivalry. Maitreyi also lent her voice to Marissa in Big Mouth, and Zipp Storm in My Little Pony: Secrets of Starlight. In 2022, she clinched the People's Choice Awards in The Female TV Star and The Comedy TV Star of the year categories for Never Have I Ever.

Apart from Best of the Best, Maitreyi also has Freaky Friday 2, a sequel to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s 2003 comedy, in the pipeline.