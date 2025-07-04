Pop star Katy Perry, actor Orlando Bloom split 6 years after engagement: Reports

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have split six years after getting engaged, their representatives confirmed to US-based media outlets.

According to a report by People, Perry and Bloom “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting".

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, have reportedly been in a relationship since 2016. The pair split briefly in 2017 but soon got back together. Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In 2020, the pair welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. The news was announced by Unicef on its Instagram account. Both are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

Reports of an ongoing rift between Perry and Bloom surfaced online ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s June 27 wedding which Bloom attended alone.

Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in April and is set to end in December. The tour is inspired by her 2024 album 143, which turned out to be a commercial failure.

Bloom and his former wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011. Daisy is Perry's only child.

Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. She shot to fame in 2008 with the single I Kissed A Girl. Perry’s other chartbusters include Roar, California Gurls, Firework and Never Really Over.

Perry recently completed a brief voyage into space in a Blue Origin space capsule as part of a six-member, all-female crew. However, she received severe backlash from netizens, who called it a ‘waste’ of resources.

Bloom, from Canterbury, England, is best known for his roles in Pirates Of The Caribbean, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.