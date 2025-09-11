Pooja Hegde to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in his next film ‘DQ 41’

Actress Pooja Hegde is set to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in his upcoming film DQ 41, the makers announced on Monday.

“The gorgeous @hegdepooja will add her charm to #DQ41,” production banner SLV Cinemas wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

The poster features Pooja riding a yellow scooter with Dulquer seated behind her. Text “Welcome on Board Pooja Hegde” appears at the top of the poster.

The upcoming romantic drama will be helmed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi.

In August, the makers announced the beginning of the shoot, sharing pictures from the launch ceremony on X.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukur under the production banner SLV Cinemas, the music for DQ 41 will be composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

Further details about the film are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Pooja is currently shooting for romantic drama Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain, also starring Varun Dhawan.

Dulquer will be next seen in Selvamani Selvaraj’s period drama Kaantha, which has earned a spot on IMDb’s ‘Top Anticipated New Indian Movies’ list, just days after the release of its teaser. He also has the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni, in the pipeline.