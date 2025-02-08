Watch: Ed Sheeran nails it in his first attempt at playing sitar, strums ‘Shape of You’

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran played his 2017 hit Shape of You on a sitar with the help of sitar player Megha Rawoot during his ongoing stay in India as part of Mathematics tour, shows a video he shared on Instagram.

“Played Sitar today for the first time, had a great teacher @megharawoot,” the 33-year-old singer wrote alongside the video.

In the video, Megha teaches Sheeran how to play the riff of Shape of You on a sitar. Soon, the Perfect singer picks up on the notes and the duo start to hum along to the tunes.

Fans flooded the comment section with their excitement over the collaboration. “Look at this guy, learning a new instrument and smashing it,” one of them wrote. “Need a studio version,” another fan commented.

Streaming platform Prime Video took to the comments section and wrote, “Rage and raga needs you,” in a Bandish Bandits reference.

The pop icon is currently on the India leg of Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Sheeran performed in Pune on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2 and another in Bengaluru on February 8. Sheeran has two more shows scheduled in India — Shillong (February 12) and Delhi (February 15).

The singer first performed in Mumbai in 2015. He had returned to the city in 2017 for his Divide Tour. Sheeran had visited India last year for a concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course in March.

During his stay in India last year, Sheeran met Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan Kunder, newlyweds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and Arman Malik. He also visited a school in Mumbai where he interacted with students and sang his hit song Shape of You.