Ed Sheeran indulges in lassi at a roadside shop in Bengal’s Jiaganj, video goes viral

After enjoying a scooter ride with Arijit Singh in Jiaganj, global pop icon Ed Sheeran indulged in lassi at a roadside shop in West Bengal, shows a video doing the rounds on social media.

The viral video shows the Perfect singer standing in front of a lassi shop with his crew and recording what goes behind the making of the drink. The clip ends with the vendor handing him the lassi. “When Ed Sheeran meets Bengal’s sweetness – a lassi moment in Jiaganj,” the caption reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans flooded the comment section with their love for the singer. “Had to admit that both Arijit Singh and ED Sheeran are way too down to earth. Huge respect towards them,” one of them wrote. “My heart is so full,” another fan commented.

Recently, Sheeran took a scooter ride on the roads of Arijit’s hometown — from Phulmore to the banks of the Bhagirathi river. The duo bonded last year in September when Arijit was in London for a concert. They jammed together to each other’s hits, including Sheeran’s popular 2017 track Perfect and a medley of Arijit’s hit songs like Hawayein and Tera Hone Laga Hoon.

Sheeran returned to India this January after his March 16 performance in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course last year. The artiste is currently on the India leg of The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

This year, Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. The singer was joined by Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman during his Chennai concert on February 5.

Sheeran then performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and February 9. He has two more shows scheduled in India — in Shillong on February 12 and in Delhi on February 15.

Previously, Sheeran had performed in India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.