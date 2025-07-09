‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returning to Disney+

Popular shows Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Only Murders in the Building and King of the Hill are set to return with fresh seasons to Disney+ in the second half of 2025, the streamer said on Tuesday.

Based on Rick Riordan’s book series of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson.

Only Murders in the Building, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, focusses on a trio of strangers with a shared interest in true crime podcasts. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in key roles.

King of the Hill, on the other hand, is an animated sitcom which revolves around an American family living in the fictional city of Arlen, Texas.

A one-minute-four-second-long teaser, released by the streaming platform on Tuesday, also features other titles, including a new instalment from the iconic Alien Franchise, FX’s Alien: Earth, set to drop on August 12. On the superhero front, Marvel Television’s Wonder Man will premiere on the streamer in December.

In the lineup are shows like All’s Fair, Chad Powers (September 30), and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (July 11).

The teaser video mentions that select Hulu content will be available on Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ bundle subscriptions in the US.

In India, most of these shows, including Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Only Murders in the Building, are available to stream on JioHotstar.