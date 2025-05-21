MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pennywise returns to haunt the small screen in chilling ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ trailer

Bill Skarsgård reprises his now-iconic role as Pennywise, alongside Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.05.25, 09:48 AM
A still from \\\'It: Welcome to Derry\\\' trailer

A still from 'It: Welcome to Derry' trailer YouTube

The killer clown is back. And this time, he’s crawling out of the sewers to haunt your mobile screens.

HBO Max has dropped the spine-tingling first trailer of Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to Stephen King’s It franchise. Set to premiere on the streamer later this year, the show is set 27 years before the events of It (2017), tracing a chilling chapter in Derry’s haunted history.

Set in the year 1962, Welcome to Derry explores the ominous build-up to one of the entity’s earlier cycles of child disappearances and mass hysteria in the cursed town of Derry, Maine. As the lore goes, the shape-shifting creature known as It awakens every 27 years to feed on fear—and on children.

The trailer opens on a chilling note: a child alone in the snow is approached by a car offering a ride. The kid’s reply — “Anywhere but Derry” — sets the tone for what unfolds next. Creepy figures lurking in windows, panicked townsfolk, terrified children on bicycles, and a dark tunnel where something waits. The ‘60s setting lends the series an eerie vintage atmosphere, bringing a fresh visual identity while staying firmly rooted in King’s canon.

Bill Skarsgard reprises his now-iconic role as Pennywise, returning with unnerving charm and menace. The cast features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television in collaboration with New Line Cinema and Double Dream, Welcome to Derry is developed by It director Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the series is co-showrun by Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane.

