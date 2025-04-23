How Hollywood star Pedro Pascal supported trans rights at ‘Thunderbolts*’ London premiere

American-Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, whose sister came out as trans in 2021, turned heads at the MCU film Thunderbolts* London premiere in a Conner Ives ‘Protect the Dolls’ t-shirt.

Pascal had previously worn the t-shirt during his 50th birthday on April 6. ‘Protect the Dolls’ is a message that shows support to trans women, who are referred to as ‘dolls’ in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Earlier in an interview with The New York Times, fashion designer Conner Ives explained what inspired them to make the t-shirt, which is now an internet sensation.

“It was very reactive. I knew I wanted to say something, given what we’ve observed in the last few months with the US government and the current political regime,” Ives said.

The t-shirt’s sales proceeds will go towards supporting Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit organisation that assists the transgender community.

On Tuesday, Pascal looked dapper in his casual outfit, flaunting the viral t-shirt paired with a beige coat and a purple cap.

The actor wore the t-shirt days after the UK Supreme Court ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex, which doesn’t include transgender women.

Lux Pascal, who is Pedro Pascal’s sister, came out as a transgender woman in February 2021. Pascal frequently shows public support for Lux’s transition, and she has accompanied Pascal to several red carpet premieres in the past. Lux is an actress and activist who graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in 2023.

Pedro Pascal is set to make his Marvel debut with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film, which is set to release on July 25, also stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Pascal, who recently starred in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us, is also set to appear in upcoming projects like The Mandalorian & Grogu and The Materialists.